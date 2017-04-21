His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump calls 100-day mark 'ridiculous standard.' He didn't always feel that way
|Alex Wigglesworth
As he neared 100 days in office, President Trump called the benchmark "ridiculous" and suggested the media would portray him unkindly no matter how much he accomplished.
The abbreviation "S.C." appears to refer to Trump's Supreme Court pick, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, whose confirmation delivered a much-needed political victory to the president.
Less victorious were Trump's bids to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, block travelers from several Muslim-majority countries and enact tax reform by a self-imposed August deadline.
It appears that Trump didn't always find the 100-day mark unrealistic. Toward the end of his presidential campaign, he released a document titled, "Donald Trump's Contract with the American Voter," which touted a "100-day action plan to Make America Great Again."
The Washington Post has been tracking each of the 60 promises listed in the document, and has found that, 92 days into Trump's presidency, just five had been kept (11 had been launched, and 36 were not yet rated).