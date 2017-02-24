His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump lashes out at 'fake news' media: 'A great danger to our country'
President Trump again blasted the press on Twitter, echoing remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in which he described the media as "the enemy of the people."
His tweet came hours after both CNN and the New York Times (along with the Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed News and Politico) were excluded from the daily White House press briefing, which is usually open to all reporters with credentials.