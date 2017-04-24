President Trump commented on the results of two polls that put his approval ratings at historic lows.

A Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found Trump's overall approval rating to be 40%, the lowest at this stage of a new president's tenure in the survey's history, according to an accompanying NBC News report.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll put Trump's approval rating at 42%, the lowest recorded at this stage of a presidency since 1945, a release states.

As the president noted, the polls did contain some good news.

Of the Washington Post/ABC News poll respondents who reported voting for Trump in the 2016 election, just 2% said they regretted their decision, while 96% said it was the right thing to do. (In comparison, only 85% of those who reported voting for Hillary Clinton said they'd vote the same way if the election were held again today).

And the Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found a good deal of support for Trump's recent military strike in Syria, with 62% of respondents saying they were in favor of the action.

Trump has taken to Twitter to vent about poll results in the past.

On Sunday, he tweeted that the Washington Post/ABC News poll results were "very good considering that much of the media is FAKE."

Last Monday, he shared the results of the Rasmussen Reports daily presidential poll, noting that it put his approval rating at 50%.

And in February, he tweeted, "any negative polls are fake news."