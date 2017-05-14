His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump celebrates Mother's Day with a tweet
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump tweeted a celebratory Mother's Day message to First Lady Melania Trump and "all of the great mothers out there."
The tweet came as the president visited his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., where he spent about four hours on Sunday. A spokesman said Trump's plans included taking phone calls, having lunch, and possibly hitting "a few balls," according to pool reports.
Melania Trump planned to spend Mother's Day with her family, a spokeswoman told the Washington Examiner. The first lady and son Barron, 11, currently live in a penthouse atop Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan.