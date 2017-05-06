White House officials and residents of Bedminster are beginning to refer to the estate as the "summer White House." Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida is closed for the season.

President Trump defended his decision to spend the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club and estate in Bedminster, N.J., where he headed after a reception in New York City on Thursday night.

Trump first tweeted on Friday morning that he'd decided to go to Bedminster rather than his midtown home in Trump Tower, where security costs are estimated at more than $300,000 a day when the president is there.

Still, Bedminster has asked for police help this weekend from neighboring communities and is likely to apply for federal assistance for the overtime costs of policing the roads during presidential visits.

Of the sixteen weekends Trump has been in office, he has spent eight at his properties away from Washington, a town he regularly refers to as "the swamp."

He spent six of those weekends at his Mar-a-Lago resort. A CNN report estimated the cost of those trips to be over $20 million, which would mean that Trump's spending on travel during his first year in office is on track to surpass the amount spent by former President Obama during his entire eight years.