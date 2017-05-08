His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump dismisses Russia inquiry as 'taxpayer funded charade'
After a Senate hearing on Russia's influence in the 2016 election, President Trump fired off a series of tweets blasting as a "hoax" any allegations of collusion between members of his campaign and Russians and dismissing investigations into those possible ties as a "taxpayer funded charade."
Trump claimed that those who testified at the hearing – former acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper – provided no new information.
In her testimony, Yates gave her first public account of her role in the ouster of former national security advisor Michael Flynn, recounting how she warned White House lawyers in January that he “could be blackmailed” by Moscow, may have violated criminal statutes and had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his dealings with Russian officials.
Clapper said he agreed that Flynn’s conduct had posed a risk.
Flynn was forced to resign as Trump’s top national security aide 18 days after Yates first alerted the White House on Jan. 26, but only after news stories revealed the existence of a transcript of Flynn’s conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The diplomat’s calls were recorded as part of routine U.S. intelligence monitoring of ranking foreign officials.
With his tweets, Trump attempted to turn attention toward issues related to that intelligence monitoring.
Trump has maintained that any allegations of Russian ties with members of his campaign are stories cooked up by Democrats to distract from their loss in the presidential election, as well as from Trump's own claim – for which the White House has cited no evidence – that he was the subject of improper surveillance by the Obama administration.