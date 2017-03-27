President Trump hit back at the House Intelligence Committee after ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) urged the chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), to remove himself from their investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Trump dismissed the subject of the investigation as "a hoax."

Trump again turned attention to presidential challenger Hillary Clinton, suggesting the committee should instead investigate her alleged ties with Russia.

He appeared to reference an August report published by the Government Accountability Institute, a conservative nonprofit research organization founded in part by Trump advisor Stephen Bannon.

The report, titled, "From Russia With Money: Hillary Clinton, the Russian Reset, and Cronyism," claims that Russia's 2010 takeover of a Canadian company with vast uranium-mining stakes came as company stakeholders made substantial donations to the Clinton Foundation.

That allegation was also covered in a 2015 New York Times article, which further reported that Bill Clinton was paid $500,000 for a Moscow speech by a Russian bank that was promoting the company's stock.

The Government Accountability Institute report also suggests that John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's former campaign chair, had undisclosed financial ties with Russian-linked companies. A number of far-right conservative outlets have run with the allegation in recent days, and Breitbart News last week reported that Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) has demanded a congressional probe into any possible connection between Podesta and Russia.