After his musings about the Civil War and Andrew Jackson generated sharp reaction, President Trump appeared to double down on the comments in a tweet.

In an interview published by the Washington Examiner, Trump said that he didn't understand why the Civil War was fought and that it wouldn't have happened, "had Andrew Jackson been a little later."

"He was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War," Trump said of Jackson. "He said, 'There's no reason for this.' "

Jackson died in 1845 and the Civil War didn't begin until 1861, prompting some to question Trump's knowledge of American history.

In the tweet, Trump appeared to defend his comments, suggesting he did know that Jackson died 16 years before the war began but that the former president "saw it coming."