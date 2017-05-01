His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump doubles down on Civil War and Andrew Jackson comments: 'Saw it coming'
|Alex Wigglesworth
After his musings about the Civil War and Andrew Jackson generated sharp reaction, President Trump appeared to double down on the comments in a tweet.
In an interview published by the Washington Examiner, Trump said that he didn't understand why the Civil War was fought and that it wouldn't have happened, "had Andrew Jackson been a little later."
"He was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War," Trump said of Jackson. "He said, 'There's no reason for this.' "
Jackson died in 1845 and the Civil War didn't begin until 1861, prompting some to question Trump's knowledge of American history.
In the tweet, Trump appeared to defend his comments, suggesting he did know that Jackson died 16 years before the war began but that the former president "saw it coming."