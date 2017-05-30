Trump goes ALL CAPS in tweet criticizing Germany. Here's some context on NATO and trade

President Trump went after Germany on Twitter early Tuesday, calling out the U.S. trade deficit with that country and its military spending.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Trump appear Friday in Italy.

The tweet followed German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying over the weekend — after meetings with Trump and other European leaders — that Europe may not be able to rely on its traditional allies.

Let's look at defense spending and NATO first. In 2014, NATO leaders agreed that each member state would hit military spending of 2% of economic output by 2024.

Germany spent 1.2% of its gross domestic product on its military in 2016, according to NATO estimates.

Of the 28 NATO members, the U.S., at 3.6%, was one of five above the 2% threshold in 2016. The others were Greece, the United Kingdom, Estonia and Poland. (The Economist has a helpful chart.)

On trade, the U.S. did have a deficit with Germany of $65 billion in 2016. That was down from $75 billion in 2015.

For comparison, here are the United States' 2016 trade balances with other large economies:

United Kingdom: $1-billion surplus

Russia: $8.7-billion deficit

Canada: $11.2-billion deficit

Japan: $69-billion deficit

European Union: $146.3-billion deficit

China: $350-billion deficit

BYU political science professor Wade Jacoby, writing in the Washington Post, has more analysis of the German economy and trade deficits.