His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump hails gang sweep aimed at MS-13 members
|Associated Pres
The Trump administration announced a major gang sweep Thursday, with the arrests of more than 200 members of the violent street gang Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13.
President Trump on Friday tweeted a link to an article about the action. His message contained a video of a press conference announcing the arrests, interspersed with clips of a speech he gave in July in Brentwood, N.Y., in which he called for police and immigration officials to be “rough” with suspected gang members in order to rid the country of “animals” he said are terrorizing communities.
Officials from the Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department said "Operation Raging Bull" was conducted across the United States from Oct. 8 to Nov. 11, and concluded with the arrest of 214 members of MS-13.
The operation was the second phase of a federal effort to target MS-13. The first phase involved 53 arrests in El Salvador in September after an 18-month investigation.
In a statement, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said more than 1,200 gang members have been convicted so far this year, and about 4,000 have been arrested and charged. He said the arrests will help make the country safer "by taking MS-13 off our streets for good."
Of the most recent round-up, officials said, criminal charges included murder, aggravated robbery, racketeering, narcotics trafficking, firearms offenses and assault. About 60 of the arrests involved people illegally crossing the border as unaccompanied children, officials said.