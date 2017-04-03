His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump has questions for Hillary Clinton
In the face of mounting scrutiny surrounding allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, President Trump raised 2-month-old controversies involving his Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton.
His first tweet appeared to reference articles published by conservative outlet the Daily Caller, which reported that lobbyist Tony Podesta, brother of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, was paid to represent Russia's largest bank as it sought to end an economic sanction imposed by the Obama administration. The website cited Senate lobbying disclosure forms in its reporting.
Trump then referenced a scandal that emerged last year when leaked emails purportedly hacked from John Podesta's account included a message from Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile containing a question that was later asked during the CNN Democratic primary debate.
Trump frequently has blamed Democrats – as well as information "leakers" and the news media – for reports of possible connections between Russia and members of his campaign team, at times singling out Clinton, as well as former President Obama.
He has continued to insist that the "real story" is his own unproven claim that Obama wiretapped his phones during the election, though that allegation has been debunked by intelligence officials and lawmakers tasked with investigating Russia's alleged election meddling. Trump has called on those lawmakers to instead investigate alleged ties between Russia and Clinton.