Democrats are gathering in Atlanta this week to choose their new national party chair. With the ballots going out, Trump weighs in on the leading contender with a self-referential tweet.

Ellison, who represents Minneapolis and some of its suburbs, said in an interview on ABC's "This Week" in July 2015 that Trump had momentum and could make it all the way to the White House.

"Anyone who is terrified of the possibility of President Trump, better vote, better get active, better get involved," Ellison said. "Because this man has got some momentum and we better get ready for the fact that he might be leading the Republican ticket."

His prediction was met with laughter by ABC's George Stephanopoulos and the Maggie Haberman of the New York Times. [The Washington Post reached out to all the panelists to see what they were thinking at the time.]

"I know you don't believe that," Stephanopoulos responded.

In the days after Trump's upset victory, Ellison's candidacy earned the backing of some top Democrats. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called Ellison "one of the most progressive members of Congress."

Ellison goes into the DNC vote with some big endorsements from the Western wing of the committee, including California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton .