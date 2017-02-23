His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump teases 'big interview' at Business Council dinner
President Trump is scheduled to attend a dinner with members of the Business Council on Thursday night. The invitation-only group of chief executives, based in Washington, was formed to advise the executive branch of the U.S. government, according to the organization's website .
Trump again weighs in on Chicago violence: 'Out of control'
President Trump again name-checks Chicago in a tweet decrying gun violence in the city.
The day before was Chicago's deadliest of the year so far, according to data from the Chicago Tribune . Seven people were shot and killed, including a woman who was eight months pregnant.
Trump also sounded off about violence in Chicago a few days after his inauguration, tweeting that if the city didn't solve its "horrible 'carnage,' " he'd "send in the feds."
But legal experts doubt he'd have the authority to do so, as Chicago's crime rate alone doesn't constitute a violation of federal law.
After meeting with CEOs, Trump touts stock market gains
President Trump met with two dozen chief executives of manufacturing companies and vowed to help restore factory jobs he says have been lost to foreign competition.
Yet some of the CEOs suggested that there were still plenty of openings but too few qualified people to fill them. They urged the White House to support vocational training for the high-tech skills that today's manufacturers increasingly require.
White House officials said that Trump supports efforts to increase training for factory jobs, but they didn't provide details.
Trump has touted the increases in the stock market since his election, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called the market's reaction "a huge vote of confidence in the Trump economic plan."
That plan reportedly involves cutting income taxes for middle-class workers and simplifying and reducing business taxes to make them more competitive with those of other nations. But Trump hasn’t yet submitted a tax proposal to lawmakers, who are working on their own versions of an overhaul.
Trump said Wednesday that his tax plan is “very well finalized” but won’t be submitted to Congress until after lawmakers attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Trump's trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture
President Trump tweeted about his visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which took place during Black History Month, early the morning after the visit.
During the visit, Trump made his first direct comments denouncing anti-Semitism , an issue he had declined to directly address for weeks .
“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump said while addressing reporters at the museum.
His comments followed what appeared to be coordinated calls Monday targeting Jewish community centers across the country, with a total of 11 centers — from Albuquerque to Buffalo, N.Y. — receiving bomb threats. It was the fourth time this year that Jewish community centers were targeted .
Trump praises Keith Ellison for predicting his victory
Democrats are gathering in Atlanta this week to choose their new national party chair. With the ballots going out, Trump weighs in on the leading contender with a self-referential tweet.
Ellison, who represents Minneapolis and some of its suburbs, said in an interview on ABC's "This Week" in July 2015 that Trump had momentum and could make it all the way to the White House.
"Anyone who is terrified of the possibility of President Trump, better vote, better get active, better get involved," Ellison said. "Because this man has got some momentum and we better get ready for the fact that he might be leading the Republican ticket."
His prediction was met with laughter by ABC's George Stephanopoulos and the Maggie Haberman of the New York Times. [The Washington Post reached out to all the panelists to see what they were thinking at the time.]
"I know you don't believe that," Stephanopoulos responded.
In the days after Trump's upset victory, Ellison's candidacy earned the backing of some top Democrats. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called Ellison "one of the most progressive members of Congress."
Ellison goes into the DNC vote with some big endorsements from the Western wing of the committee, including California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton .
A link to a poll favorable to Trump's policies
The Hill reported that its poll was conducted online and surveyed 2,148 registered voters between Feb. 11 and 13: "The partisan breakdown is 39 percent Democrat, 30 percent Republican, 27 percent independent and 5 percent other. The Harvard–Harris Poll survey is a collaboration of the Harvard Center for American Political Studies and The Harris Poll."
The Times took an in-depth look at sanctuary cities in January:
"There is no neat definition of 'sanctuary city,' but in general, cities that adopt the designation seek to offer political support or practical protections to people who are in the country illegally.
"For some cities, the sanctuary movement consists simply of encouraging people without legal status to get more involved in government. For instance, Huntington Park has never declared itself a sanctuary city but appointed two people without legal status to a city commission, a move that generated national attention.
"Other places, such as San Francisco, adopt far-reaching policies, such as taking steps to cut ties with federal immigration officials and refusing to fully cooperate with them. San Francisco declared itself a sanctuary city in 1989, and city officials strengthened the stance in 2013 with its 'Due Process for All' ordinance. The law declared that local authorities could not keep immigrants in custody to be handed over to federal immigration officials if they had no violent felonies on their records and did not currently face charges."
A new national security advisor
President Trump names Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security advisor , replacing Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign last week.
More on the mysterious Sweden comment
President Trump ’s mysterious reference to a frightening security episode in Sweden prompted a deluge of online ridicule — and an official request for an explanation Sunday from a Nordic country that prides itself on tranquility.
Swedish authorities reported no terror-related incident or other episode involving large-scale violence at the time Trump made his remarks.
The Twitter hashtags #lastnightinsweden and #swedenincident blew up online, yielding posts including an image of a cozy farmhouse set in an idyllic-looking snowscape, an array of riffs on complicated IKEA furniture-assembly instructions and an assortment of tweets pretending to darkly implicate Sweden’s perhaps best-known export, the ’70s pop sensation ABBA.
UPDATE: Monday night, Swedish authorities arrested a drug suspect in a predominately immigrant suburb near Stockholm and residents clashed with police. A police spokesman told the Associated Press that they were investigating three cases of violent rioting, assaulting a police officer, two assaults, vandalism and aggravated thefts.
'What's happening last night in Sweden' was apparently a Fox News report
At a Saturday campaign-style rally in Florida just four weeks into his presidency, President Trump made an odd statement in reference to countries that accepted Syrian refugees.
"We've got to keep our country safe," Trump told the crowd. "You look at what's happening in Germany. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden! Who would believe this?"
There wasn't much happening in Sweden, though. The statement recalled advisor Kellyanne Conway's reference to a nonexistent " Bowling Green massacre ." And on Twitter, Ikea jokes ensued.
The next day, deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was referring to a report he had seen the night before . "He was talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general," she said , "and not referring to a specific incident."
Speculation had already begun that Trump was referring to a segment that ran on Fox News the night before. Then the president confirmed that.
Trump: 'I inherited a mess'
At the campaign-style rally in Florida, Trump continues his attack on the media, declaring before thousands of cheering supporters that “fake news” is undermining his nascent administration’s accomplishments.
Though the administration has faced setbacks, including the resignation of Trump’s national security advisor amid a deepening controversy over Russian interference in U.S. government, approval ratings that are historically low for a new president and the courts’ stalling of the temporary ban on travel to the U.S. from seven majority-Muslim nations, Trump paints a far different picture.
He says the White House is running “so smoothly” and that “a great spirit of optimism” is sweeping the country, citing recent stock market highs as his chief evidence.
Trump also sends a tweet at 12:26 p.m. that reads, "Getting ready to leave for Melbourne, Florida. See you all soon!" It's later deleted.
Trump touts Boeing plant trip, his weekly address and an upcoming rally in Florida
During the visit to a Boeing plant in North Charleston, Trump praises the contributions of American workers and pledges to lead a resurgence of manufacturing across the country.
Trump describes the rally , which will be paid for by his campaign committee, much the same way he approached his campaign events, as sold-out affairs that prove his popularity.
The return to theatrics seems destined not only to thrill his fans, but also to offer political benefit.
For both Trump and the audience, it will be visible evidence of the 46% of voters who backed the Republican for president — a number that may have dropped a bit since November but remains large and fervent.
For his opponents, it will be a reminder of his ability to harness passion in his supporters.
The downside to jumping back into campaign mode? It can substitute one kind of bubble with another — one that reinforces Trump’s instinct to play to his supporters and exclude the majority of Americans.
Trump addresses that press conference -- and takes more shots at 'fake news'
At the news conference, Trump countered that all of his early setbacks were the fault of others, the product of “fake news” reporting or both. He called the news media, in general, “fake” about 20 times during the course of the 90-minute presser.
He also repeatedly denounced the leakers in the government who have fueled news stories about the departure of national security advisor Michael Flynn and possible contacts between members of Trump’s campaign team and Russia. But he maintained that the stories themselves were “fake news.”
“The leaks are absolutely real. The news is fake,” Trump said at one point .
Though Trump continues to refer to the New York Times as "failing," the outlet has said that its online audience, like most news organizations', grew during the contentious election and its aftermath.
CNN has also reported a ratings lift fueled by viewer fascination with the early days of the Trump presidency, putting the Turner Broadcasting unit on track for another record year of profitability.
Ratcheting up the suspense
This comes a day after Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward turned down an offer to be Trump's national security advisor, reportedly citing financial and family commitments.
He would have replaced retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned at Trump's request after it came to light that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussions he held with a Russian diplomat.
Retired Gen. Keith Kellogg, who served as an advisor for Trump’s campaign, is currently acting national security advisor.
White House officials have said that both he and retired Gen. David Petraeus are being considered to replace Flynn.
Obamacare rollback progress update: Trump blames Democrats for delays, doesn't mention GOP discord
The week before, Price was confirmed as Health and Human Services secretary, overcoming bitter opposition from Democrats who had criticized the Georgia congressman’s calls to repeal the Affordable Care Act and scale back Medicare, Medicaid and other government safety net programs.
He’s expected to assume a leading role in helping guide the Republican effort to roll back the healthcare law, often called Obamacare, and to develop an alternative.
Its repeal has been repeatedly delayed because GOP lawmakers, despite years of pledging to replace the law, have been scrambling to settle on a strategy and overcome divisions within the party.
At the time of Trump’s tweet, neither he nor senior GOP lawmakers had produced legislation to either repeal the current law or replace it.
House Republicans did release a policy brief the day before that broadly outlined plans for repealing and replacing the law.
But it left many key questions unanswered , including how much the proposals would cost and whether they would preserve the health protections that millions of Americans have gained under the current law.
This comes as a new report reveals that the nation’s uninsured rate was the lowest on record the year before. In the first nine months of 2016, just 8.8% of Americans lacked health coverage, down from 16% in 2010, when Obama signed the healthcare law, survey data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.
Reversing an Obama-era rule on coal mining
The measure to which Trump refers rolls back coal mining regulations that would have updated 30-year-old rules on downstream pollution. Democrats and advocacy groups warn that it will wipe out important environmental safeguards.
It’s part of a steady stream of bills churned out by the House and Senate that aim to dismantle the regulatory agenda put into place by President Obama.
More on leaks, Russia and the 'fake news media'
The day before, Trump decried a New York Times report revealing that his aides had contacts with Russian intelligence officials before the election and then held a news conference during which he blamed leaks and the media’s handling of them for the resignation of national security advisor Michael Flynn .
His comment comes as many conservative media outlets have begun to focus less on the substance of what is being leaked and more on who is doing the leaking .
Hours later, Trump continues in the same vein at his first solo news conference since becoming president. He repeatedly denounces the leakers in the government who have fueled the stories about Flynn and Russia, but he maintains that the stories themselves are “fake news.”
He also talks frequently about Hillary Clinton, insisting she would have dealt more poorly with Russia and bringing up old claims that she had cheated in one of the debates with her primary opponent. He mentions her name 12 times, in total.
Stock market commentary
Hours later, the Standard & Poor's 500 index slips — breaking a seven-day winning streak, its longest in 3½ years — but it remains a nudge away from its record high. The Nasdaq composite edges down but the Dow Jones industrial average rises to set another record at 20,619.77.
President meets with wife of Venezuelan opposition leader
Leopoldo Lopez is a Venezuelan opposition leader who was sentenced in 2015 to more than 13 years in prison for allegedly inciting violence in nationwide protests that left 43 dead the year before. Human rights organizations condemned the sentencing, saying the charges against him were politically motivated and never adequately substantiated.
Retail, Israel and another rally
President Trump's joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was notable for Trump's move away from longstanding U.S. policy : support for a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.
Trump responds to reports about his team's Russia connections
It’s President Trump versus the spies once more. And against the Fourth Estate -- still.
A New York Times report the day before revealed that Trump aides and associates made repeated contact with Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 campaign. The administration has denied that, but the president went further.
The New York Times, which broke the story about the campaign's contacts with Russian intelligence, cited four current and former officials.
In the tweet above, Trump is referring to a column headlined " The Political Assassination of Michael Flynn ." Eli Lake, the author, says the White House's story doesn't add up, but also expresses concern about U.S. intelligence officials sharing with reporters information about a phone call made by a high-level official.
Russia's annexation of Crimea is complicated, and although President Obama didn't go to war with Russia over it, he did work to boost the American military presence in the region .
Trump echoes the sentiment in a news conference later in the day , alternately saying that the media traffics in “fake news” and that intelligence and law enforcement officials are leaking factual information to them.
The remarks are his first public comments since accepting the resignation of national security advisor Michael Flynn late Monday. Flynn was dismissed in the face of mounting scrutiny over his conflicting accounts of contacts with a Russian diplomat and his admission that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about the matter.
During the news conference, Trump complains that Flynn was “treated very, very unfairly by the media” but says nothing about Flynn’s potentially illegal conduct or his own role in Flynn’s ouster.