President Trump shared two executive orders he signed during a visit to Pennsylvania on the 100th day of his presidency, which he celebrated with a rally in Harrisburg.

Trump visited the AMES Companies in Cumberland County, a shovel manufacturer since 1774. Against that backdrop, he signed an executive order directing the Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to conduct a study of U.S. trade agreements.

The goal is to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.

Trump also signed an executive order creating an Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy with an eye toward strengthening domestic manufacturing and reducing the trade deficit.

The executive orders Trump signed Saturday were the 31st and 32nd since he took office — the most of any president in his first 100 days since World War II. During the campaign, he railed against former President Obama's use of orders, which don't need congressional approval.