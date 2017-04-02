His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump marks Autism Awareness Day with a blue-lit White House
|Associated Press
President Trump shared a photograph of the White House lit in blue to raise awareness of autism.
Trump included a link to a proclamation he signed designating April 2, 2017 as World Autism Awareness Day.
Trump's spokesman Sean Spicer said the president is keeping a promise to the late wife of his friend Bob Wright that he would illuminate the White House in blue if he won the election.
Bob Wright and his wife, Suzanne, founded the advocacy group Autism Speaks in 2005. The organization uses the color blue in its logo.
Suzanne Wright died in 2016.
Spicer said it's in honor of the Wrights that the White House is helping draw attention to a "great cause."