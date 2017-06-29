South Korea's new leader dined with President Trump at the White House on Thursday as part of an effort to reassure Washington that he will coordinate closely on dealing with the North Korean threat.

Trump said at the start of a formal dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that they would discuss North Korea and trade over two days of meetings. The South Korean leader has sought to make clear to the United States that he is serious about dealing with his neighbor's threat despite having long advocated engagement with North Korea to address its nuclear weapons development.

"I know you've been discussing with our people some of the complexities of North Korea and trade and other things, and we'll be discussing them all as we progress," Trump told Moon in the State Dining Room. "And it could be very well late into the evening."

The U.S. and South Korea want to show they are on the same page as concern deepens over North Korea's technological progress toward a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike the continental U.S., and its lack of interest in negotiations aimed at dismantling its atomic arsenal.