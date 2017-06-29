His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
On his meeting with South Korea's president
South Korea's new leader dined with President Trump at the White House on Thursday as part of an effort to reassure Washington that he will coordinate closely on dealing with the North Korean threat.
Trump said at the start of a formal dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that they would discuss North Korea and trade over two days of meetings. The South Korean leader has sought to make clear to the United States that he is serious about dealing with his neighbor's threat despite having long advocated engagement with North Korea to address its nuclear weapons development.
"I know you've been discussing with our people some of the complexities of North Korea and trade and other things, and we'll be discussing them all as we progress," Trump told Moon in the State Dining Room. "And it could be very well late into the evening."
The U.S. and South Korea want to show they are on the same page as concern deepens over North Korea's technological progress toward a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike the continental U.S., and its lack of interest in negotiations aimed at dismantling its atomic arsenal.