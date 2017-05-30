His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump misspells press 'covfefe,' and Twitter takes notice
|Brian de los Santos
President Trump took to Twitter to address the media – again – Tuesday night. This time it was about the “negative press covfefe.”
(Earlier in the day, the president tweeted about the Russia investigation, referencing a New York Times article. He called it “fake news.”)
Although the word was most likely a typo for the word "coverage," tweeters noticed and made up some conclusions and puns of their own.
Oh yeah, and it began trending on Twitter with the following description: "The mystery of Trump's 'covfefe.'"
(Trump’s tweet with the misspelling had not been removed as of press time.)