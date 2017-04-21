His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump on China: 'If they want to solve the North Korean problem, they will'
President Trump continued to discuss China's potential to help the United States deal with North Korea.
China is North Korea's most important ally and trading partner, and Trump has suggested the country could play a key role in pressuring Pyongyang to end its nuclear program.
Trump's tweet echoed comments he made at a news conference the day before, when he cryptically referred to "some very unusual moves" made by the Chinese that he indicated were intended to pressure North Korea to back away from missile tests and its nuclear program.
Weeks after he and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump repeated that he had told Xi that China could secure more favorable economic deals with the U.S. if it would "get rid of this menace" on its doorstep.
Trump also suggested that China was working with his administration on a North Korean solution earlier in the week. In a tweet sent on Sunday, he linked China's assistance to his retreat from his campaign promise to label the country a currency manipulator.