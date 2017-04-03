His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump praises Fox News for reporting that he was 'spied on'
President Trump praised Fox News after the airing of a "Fox & Friends" segment recapping the allegation that a senior U.S. intelligence official revealed the names of some of Trump's associates in intelligence reports, despite rules requiring that such names be kept confidential in most cases.
Fox News first raised the allegation in a report based on anonymous sources that was published online three days before. One of the authors, Adam Housley, was featured in the televised segment.
Again citing anonymous sources, Housley reasserted his claim that electronic surveillance of Trump and some of his associates was conducted before Trump won the GOP presidential nomination. Housley said that some of those associates were named in intelligence reports, which he called "unprecedented." It's not clear who allegedly ordered the surveillance, he said.
Still, "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy went so far as to cite the report as proof of Trump's tweeted claim – for which the president still has offered no evidence – that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped his phones during the election.
"It looks like what Donald Trump tweeted out a while back was right," Doocy said. "The semantics are wrong; it wasn't a wiretap ... but the idea was they've been watching the Trump people, and probably the president himself, for close to a year."
Trump's claim has been publicly rebuked by the head of the FBI, the director of the National Security Agency and leaders of the House Intelligence Committee, who are overseeing a probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Senate Intelligence Committee is conducting a separate inquiry.
The FBI also is investigating possible links between the Russian government and members of Trump's campaign team, as well as whether there was any coordination between the two camps.
But the president has continued to insist that more attention should be paid to his wiretap allegation, while dismissing any reporting on possible Russian ties among members of his team as "fake news," a "hoax" and a "story" concocted by Democrats "as an excuse for running a terrible campaign."