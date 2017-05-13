His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump promotes Fox News interview in which he again suggests canceling press briefings
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump promoted an interview set to air Saturday night on Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine."
During his interview with host Jeanine Pirro, Trump denied a New York Times report that he attempted early in his presidency to extract a loyalty pledge from recently fired FBI Director James B. Comey. "But I don't think it would be a bad question to ask," Trump said, according to a preview of the episode released by Fox.
The president also appeared to double down on his suggestion – which he first made in a tweet Friday – that he would consider canceling White House press briefings because of what he characterized as the news media's "hostility" toward members of his communications team.
"They're asked 100 questions or 50 questions or 20 questions," Trump said. "If they get one out of 50 just a little bit off – 5%, 10%, 20% – the next day it's a front-page story in every newspaper."
Trump said that one possible alternative to briefings would be, "We do it through a piece of paper with a perfectly accurate, beautiful answer."
Trump also tweeted a promotion for "Justice With Judge Jeanine" in late March, telling supporters to tune in for an episode that one advertisement promised would reveal "stunning new details" about his claim that the Obama administration wiretapped his phones during the 2016 election.
The episode made headlines not for revelations related to the wiretapping allegation, but for a blistering monologue in which Pirro slammed House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and called for him to resign over his handling of the GOP healthcare bill.
That sparked some speculation as to whether Trump's tweet hyping the segment was intended as a dig at Ryan, which the White House denied.