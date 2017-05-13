During his interview with host Jeanine Pirro, Trump denied a New York Times report that he attempted early in his presidency to extract a loyalty pledge from recently fired FBI Director James B. Comey. "But I don't think it would be a bad question to ask," Trump said, according to a preview of the episode released by Fox.

The president also appeared to double down on his suggestion – which he first made in a tweet Friday – that he would consider canceling White House press briefings because of what he characterized as the news media's "hostility" toward members of his communications team.

"They're asked 100 questions or 50 questions or 20 questions," Trump said. "If they get one out of 50 just a little bit off – 5%, 10%, 20% – the next day it's a front-page story in every newspaper."

Trump said that one possible alternative to briefings would be, "We do it through a piece of paper with a perfectly accurate, beautiful answer."