Trump renews Twitter feud with Sen. Jeff Flake
President Trump fired back at Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who was recorded on an open microphone saying the GOP is "toast" if it follows Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon that the Arizona senator "is unelectable."
"He’ll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is 'toast,'" Trump wrote.
Flake was talking to the mayor of the Phoenix suburb of Mesa offstage Friday after speaking at a town hall session for aerospace company workers. He apparently didn't know the microphone attached to his lapel was still on when he said, "(If we) become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we are toast."
Television stations at the event picked up his comment. Flake made a surprised expression when someone pointed out the microphone afterward.
He later tweeted a link to a story about the remark and wrote: "No news here. I've been saying this to anyone who will listen."
Flake has been an outspoken critic of Trump and announced in a forceful speech on the Senate floor last month that he would not seek reelection next year. He acknowledged that he could not win a GOP primary in the current political climate.
Flake also has criticized Moore, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct against teenage girls decades ago and calls to drop his bid for the U.S. Senate. Flake said he would "vote for the Democrat" if he were in Alabama and had to choose between Moore and Democratic challenger Doug Jones.
Trump has hit out at Flake in tweets over the past few months. The president's message Sunday afternoon came hours after he also ignited a social media feud with the father of one of the three UCLA basketball players who were arrested in China for shoplifting.