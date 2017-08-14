His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump retweets alt-right media figure who pushed 'PizzaGate' and Seth Rich conspiracy theories
|Colleen Shalby
Amid criticism for his response to violence that ensued between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, President Trump retweeted Jack Posobiec – an alt-right media figure who pushed the PizzaGate and Seth Rich conspiracy theories.
After blaming "many sides" for the initial violence that left one counter-protester dead, Trump on Monday condemned the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs."
For many, the response was too little, too late. Three CEOs stepped down from the White House manufacturing council, and criticism of the president continued.
Posobiec is well-known in alt-right circles. He was a vocal believer that top Democrats were involved in a child sex trafficking ring at a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor, and that the Democratic National Committee was behind the death of former staffer Seth Rich.
His tweet had nothing to do with Charlottesville, instead linking to a story about Chicago homicides. It's unclear why Trump chose now to retweet Posobiec to his 35.9 million followers.