His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, April 14
President Trump tweeted about:
- His weekly address
- The upcoming White House Easter Egg Roll
Trump did not tweet about:
- His administration's announcement that it will keep secret the records of those who visit the White House, ending a practice started under the Obama administration of partially releasing visitor logs
- The North Korean military's threat to attack U.S. bases in South Korea and other targets if the Trump administration continues its "maniacal military provocations"
- A warning from China's foreign minister that the back-and-forth between the United States and North Korea "has created a dangerous situation" and that no one would win in a military conflict between the two countries
- The U.S. military's decision to send dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment to the country in about two decades