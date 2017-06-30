Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Friday, June 30

President Trump crosses the tarmac to Marine One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on Friday, June 30, 2017, en route to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
President Trump crosses the tarmac to Marine One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on Friday, June 30, 2017, en route to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • His suggestion that lawmakers repeal Obamacare now and work out a replacement later
  • His dispatching of federal agents to Chicago to assist with the city's crime "epidemic"
  • A continuation of his attack on MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezizinski
  • His announcement during a meeting with South Korea's president that he is renegotiating a 5-year-old trade deal between their two countries 
  • His frustration with North Korea
  • His revival of the National Space Council

Trump did not tweet about:

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°