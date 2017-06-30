His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, June 30
President Trump tweeted about:
- His suggestion that lawmakers repeal Obamacare now and work out a replacement later
- His dispatching of federal agents to Chicago to assist with the city's crime "epidemic"
- A continuation of his attack on MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezizinski
- His announcement during a meeting with South Korea's president that he is renegotiating a 5-year-old trade deal between their two countries
- His frustration with North Korea
- His revival of the National Space Council
Trump did not tweet about:
- The revelation that his surprise suggestion to repeal Obamacare now and replace it later had its roots in a Koch network proposal that has been shopped around Congress for months
- A growing number of states' rejection of a request for personal information about voters from a presidential commission tasked with investigating voter fraud
- China's objection to the United States’ approval of a $1.4-billion arms sale to Taiwan and demand that the deal be canceled
- The Pentagon's decision to give military chiefs another six months to conduct a review to determine whether allowing transgender individuals to enlist in the armed services will affect the "readiness or lethality" of the force
- A New York Times report that Assistant U.S. Atty. Andrew Goldstein is departing from his role as head of the public corruption unit in Manhattan to join the team of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, which is investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election