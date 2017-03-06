His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, March 6
President Trump tweeted about:
- Exxon Mobil's announcement that it will create thousands of jobs through a $20-billion investment plan, which Trump credited his administration with helping to bring about despite the fact that the plan involves investments that started four years before he took office.
Trump did not tweet about:
- His signing of a new executive order blocking refugees and suspending U.S. entry for residents from six Muslim-majority countries.
- A little-noticed provision in his new executive order that calls for a global review to determine whether citizens from additional countries should also be blocked from U.S. entry, which Trump could use as leverage to demand concessions from more than 190 countries.
- House Republicans' release of a long-awaited Affordable Care Act replacement , which would immediately end the requirement that all Americans have health insurance and provide a huge tax cut to upper-income families while likely taking away coverage from several million people and raising costs for many more.
- The arrival in South Korea of U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up a controversial defense system, a day after North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan.
- A letter from Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions in which Sessions defended his failure to disclose meeting with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. when asked about his contacts with Russians during his confirmation hearing.