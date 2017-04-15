His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, April 15
President Trump tweeted about:
Nothing, marking just the second time since his inauguration that his Twitter account showed no activity for an entire day.
Trump's uncharacteristic silence came as North Korea attempted a new missile launch from an eastern city on the Sea of Japan, but the operation ended in failure shortly after launch.
The president, staying the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, spent much of Saturday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, according to pool reports.