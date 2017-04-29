His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, April 29
Trump tweeted about:
- A rally in Pennsylvania to mark his 100th day in office
- His belief that the news media has refused to cover his administration's "long list of achievements"
Trump did not tweet about:
- Rallies around the country to protest what demonstrators said was his administration's rejection of scientific claims on climate change and other environmental issues
- His signing of executive orders directing a review of trade agreements to assess whether the United States is being treated fairly and creating an Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy with an eye toward decreasing the trade deficit
- The death of a U.S. service member outside Mosul, Iraq, which marked the second American military fatality since the start of the Mosul operation against Islamic State more than six months ago
- The U.S. Office of Government Ethics' decision to conduct a review examining every waiver of conflict of interest rules Trump’s appointees have received, according to a Bloomberg Politics report