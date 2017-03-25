His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, March 25
President Trump tweeted about:
- A holiday honoring Medal of Honor recipients
- His prediction that the Affordable Care Act will "explode" and he'll "piece together" a great alternative
- An episode of Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine"
- A series of "Make America Great Again" rallies in support of his presidency
Trump did not tweet about:
- The fact that Judge Jeanine Pirro, hours after Trump urged his supporters to watch her show, took to the airwaves to blame the healthcare bill's failure on House Speaker Paul Ryan and to call for Ryan to step down
- The Pentagon's acknowledgement that a recent airstrike believed to have killed more than 200 civilians in Mosul was conducted by the U.S.-led coalition at the request of Iraqi security forces
- Calls from Sen. John McCain and Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, for an independent investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election
- Former CIA Director James Woolsey's claim, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, that Trump's former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, spoke with Turkish officials about possibly removing cleric Fethullah Gulen from the U.S. without going through legal extradition procedures