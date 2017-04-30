His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, April 30
President Trump tweeted about:
- A promotion for his appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation"
- Praise for those who attended his rally in Pennsylvania
- His belief that Democrats are now "the party of obstruction"
- His declaration that the Affordable Care Act is "dead"
- His promise that a new GOP-backed healthcare plan is forthcoming
Trump did not tweet about:
- Congressional negotiators' reaching of a bipartisan deal to fund the federal government through September, easing the threat of a shutdown but denying Trump several key priorities — including money for his promised border wall with Mexico
- Reaction to his phone call with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, with officials telling the New York Times that the State Department and National Security Council were caught off guard by Trump's decision to invite Duterte to the White House
- The anticipated departure of Sebastian Gorka, a controversial counter-terrorism advisor who is expected to leave the White House in the coming days, according to the Associated Press