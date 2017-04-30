Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, April 30

President Trump's motorcade arrives at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., on Sunday. (Jim Lo Scalzo / European Pressphoto Agency)
President Trump tweeted about: 

  • A promotion for his appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation"
  • Praise for those who attended his rally in Pennsylvania
  • His belief that Democrats are now "the party of obstruction"
  • His declaration that the Affordable Care Act is "dead"
  • His promise that a new GOP-backed healthcare plan is forthcoming

Trump did not tweet about:

