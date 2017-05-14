His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, May 14
President Trump tweeted about:
- His Mother's Day wishes
Trump did not tweet about:
- Comments by Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), who said on CNN's "State of the Nation" that Democrats might seek to block approval of Trump’s nominee to head the FBI unless a special counsel was appointed to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election
- North Korea's disclosure that its recent launch was to test a new type of long-range missile capable of carrying a "large-size heavy nuclear warhead”