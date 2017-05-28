His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, May 28
President Trump tweeted about:
- His inaugural overseas venture, which he deemed a success
- Republicans' win in the special congressional election in Montana
- His complaint that the news media "poorly covered" the election after a Republican won
- His accusation that leaks from within his administration were in fact “fabricated lies” by news organizations based on sources who don't exist
- British Prime Minister Theresa May's anger over intelligence leaks after the deadly Manchester bombing
- His suggestion to "add more dollars to healthcare"
- The swift progress of his tax reform plan
- The media's "disparagement" of his social media use
Trump did not tweet about:
- North Korea's firing of what appears to have been a ballistic missile that landed in the waters of Japan's economic zone, the latest in a string of test launches as the country seeks to build nuclear-tipped missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland
- Comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who signaled she was giving up hope that Europe can rely on the United States as an ally while Trump is president
- An appearance by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) on ABC’s “This Week,” during which he questioned whether Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, should retain his security clearance after reports that he proposed a "back channel" between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team
- Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly's appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” in which he said there is nothing inherently wrong with an incoming presidential administration establishing “back channel” communications with a foreign power such as Russia
- An open letter from CBS' Dan Rather calling on Trump to acknowledge the deaths of two men who were fatally stabbed while confronting a reputed white supremacist who police say was shouting anti-Muslim slurs at two teenage girls on a train in Portland