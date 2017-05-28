Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, May 28

Returning from Sigonella, Italy, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk from Marine One to the White House on Saturday. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His inaugural overseas venture, which he deemed a success
  • Republicans' win in the special congressional election in Montana
  • His complaint that the news media "poorly covered" the election after a Republican won
  • His accusation that leaks from within his administration were in fact “fabricated lies” by news organizations based on sources who don't exist
  • British Prime Minister Theresa May's anger over intelligence leaks after the deadly Manchester bombing
  • His suggestion to "add more dollars to healthcare"
  • The swift progress of his tax reform plan
  • The media's "disparagement" of his social media use

Latest updates

