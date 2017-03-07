His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Tuesday, March 7
President Trump tweeted about:
- Former President Obama, whom he incorrectly blamed for releasing 122 "vicious prisoners" from Guantanamo Bay and blasted for his administration's handling of Russia
- The House GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which he both defended and pledged to revise (while attacking its predecessor)
- Reports of infighting among members of his administration, which he dismissed as "fake news"
Trump did not tweet about:
- The state of Hawaii's plan to file a legal challenge to his revised executive order suspending refugee admissions and barring U.S. entry to citizens of six majority-Muslim countries
- A judge's denial of a request by the Cheyenne River Indian tribe to halt construction on the Dakota Access pipeline, meaning it will likely become operational this month
- China's anger at the U.S.' deployment of an advanced missile system to South Korea in the wake of North Korea test-launching four missiles, with state media reporting that it hoped to eventually reach U.S. military bases in Japan
- The State Department's first news briefing since he took office, which covered the deployment of U.S. defense systems in South Korea and missile launches by North Korea, the administration’s new travel ban against six mostly Muslim countries, and whether U.S. policy has changed on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or the “one China” doctrine that recognizes Beijing as the sole Chinese power