His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's message for the Congressional Baseball Game
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump shared a videotaped message for those participating in the Congressional Baseball Game, which took place a day after a gunman opened fire on Republicans at practice.
"By playing tonight, you are showing the world that we will not be intimidated by threats, acts of violence or assaults on our democracy," Trump said in his remarks released Thursday night. "The game will go on."
The president also said that he would pray for those who were injured in the shooting, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. He thanked emergency responders for their assistance.
"And so on this special night, I leave you with three great American words that for generations have torn down barriers, built bridges of unity and defied those who have sought to pull us apart," Trump concluded. "Ladies and gentlemen, let's play ball."
