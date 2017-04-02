President Trump assured the public that the Republicans' effort to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, remains underway. His comment came a little over a week after the GOP's health bill, which Trump backed, collapsed in the U.S. House.

Hours after Trump tweeted, he brought Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia to talk health policy with the outspoken critic of the failed health plan.

The president golfed and discussed policy with Paul and budget director Mick Mulvaney, said White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

After their excursion, Paul struck a positive tone, calling it a "great day" with the president.

"I continue to be very optimistic that we are getting closer and closer to an agreement on replacing Obamacare," said Paul, who fell to Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

It is unclear how a new healthcare bill would come together, with deep divides among Republicans and little interest in cooperation from Democrats. Since the bill went down, Trump has repeatedly lashed out at members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who contributed to the defeat.

He's also threatened to cut a deal with Democrats over healthcare if conservatives in the House won't back his proposals.