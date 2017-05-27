His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump says he's looking forward to results of aluminum and steel investigations
President Trump said he looked forward to the results of investigations into whether aluminum and steel imports are jeopardizing national security and promised to "take major action," if necessary.
Trump signed memoranda formally directing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to undertake the investigations in April.
At the time, Trump said that maintenance of the United States steel and aluminum industries was important to U.S. security interests because of the materials' use in infrastructure and defense applications.
The memoranda further state that markets for both materials are distorted by excess capacity, "much of which results from foreign government subsidies and other unfair practices."
The investigations revive a section of a little-used trade law, the 1962 Trade Expansion Act. Section 232 of the law allows the government to impose a wide variety of barriers on imports for national security reasons.
The results could include recommendations that the U.S. levy broad tariffs on the steel and aluminum industries.
Trump's tweet came minutes after he tweeted a separate message that quoted the Group of Seven nations' final statement, which contained a vow to "push for the removal of all trade-distorting practices."