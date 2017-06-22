Senate Republicans unveiled a draft bill on Thursday to roll back the Affordable Care Act, including a drastic reduction in federal healthcare spending that threatens to leave millions more Americans uninsured, drive up costs for poor consumers and further destabilize the nation’s health insurance markets.

Trump said Wednesday night at a campaign-style rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that he had told senators to “add some money to it” to produce a healthcare bill with “heart.”

Asked Thursday morning whether the Senate draft met that standard, the president suggested some changes were needed.

"A little negotiation, but it's going to be very good," he told reporters.

Later Thursday, Trump tweeted that he was "very supportive" of the legislation, and that he looked forward to "making it really special."