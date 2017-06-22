His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump says he supports Senate healthcare bill
|Noam N. Levey and Lisa Mascaro
Senate Republicans unveiled a draft bill on Thursday to roll back the Affordable Care Act, including a drastic reduction in federal healthcare spending that threatens to leave millions more Americans uninsured, drive up costs for poor consumers and further destabilize the nation’s health insurance markets.
Trump said Wednesday night at a campaign-style rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that he had told senators to “add some money to it” to produce a healthcare bill with “heart.”
Asked Thursday morning whether the Senate draft met that standard, the president suggested some changes were needed.
"A little negotiation, but it's going to be very good," he told reporters.
Later Thursday, Trump tweeted that he was "very supportive" of the legislation, and that he looked forward to "making it really special."
The legislative outline, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s team wrote largely behind closed doors, hews closely to the Obamacare repeal bill passed last month by House Republicans, though it includes important differences.
Like the House bill, the Senate plan would eliminate hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes over the next decade, with large benefits for the wealthiest Americans. And like the House bill, it would pay for those cuts by dramatically reducing federal money for Medicaid, probably forcing states to make deep cuts in their healthcare programs for the poor. Trump promised during his campaign not to reduce Medicaid.
Although the Senate bill preserves premium subsidies that help some low-income buyers purchase insurance, it would scale them back significantly.
It remained unclear whether McConnell has the 50 votes he needs for passage, as almost a dozen GOP senators voiced reservations. Moderates thought the bill was too harsh, while conservatives wanted a faster rollback of Obamacare.