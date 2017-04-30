His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump says new GOP healthcare bill 'guarantees' coverage for pre-existing conditions
|Associated Press
During an interview with “Face the Nation” on CBS aired Sunday, President Trump said a revised bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has a “clause that guarantees” that people with pre-existing conditions will be covered.
Trump said: “Pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And I just watched another network than yours, and they were saying, `Pre-existing is not covered.’ Pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And I mandate it. I said, 'Has to be.'"
Despite a renewed White House effort push, the House did not vote last week on the revised healthcare bill.
The latest version would let states escape a requirement under Obama's 2010 law that insurers charge healthy and seriously ill customers the same rates. The overall legislation would cut the Medicaid program for the poor, eliminate fines for people who don't buy insurance and provide generally skimpier subsidies. Critics have said the approach could reduce protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
Trump also went after the Democratic Party in an early-morning tweet, criticizing them for not having a "real leader" and calling them “the party of obstruction."
Trump has largely blamed Democrats for the failure of the GOP health care bill.