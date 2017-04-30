Trump says new GOP healthcare bill 'guarantees' coverage for pre-existing conditions

During an interview with “Face the Nation” on CBS aired Sunday, President Trump said a revised bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has a “clause that guarantees” that people with pre-existing conditions will be covered.

Trump said: “Pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And I just watched another network than yours, and they were saying, `Pre-existing is not covered.’ Pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And I mandate it. I said, 'Has to be.'"

Despite a renewed White House effort push, the House did not vote last week on the revised healthcare bill.

The latest version would let states escape a requirement under Obama's 2010 law that insurers charge healthy and seriously ill customers the same rates. The overall legislation would cut the Medicaid program for the poor, eliminate fines for people who don't buy insurance and provide generally skimpier subsidies. Critics have said the approach could reduce protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Trump also went after the Democratic Party in an early-morning tweet, criticizing them for not having a "real leader" and calling them “the party of obstruction."