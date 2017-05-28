A GOP-backed healthcare bill narrowly passed the House this month but faces difficult prospects in the Senate, where many leaders expressed deep reservations about the potential that Americans will lose their healthcare coverage under the measure.

In the midst of a Republican push to pass legislation overhauling the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, President Trump tweeted that he wants to make the United States healthcare system "the best anywhere."

An analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found the legislation would nearly double the number of people in the U.S. without health insurance over the next decade and projected that many additional consumers would see skimpier health coverage and higher deductibles.

The House bill would be particularly harmful to older, sicker residents of states that waive key consumer protections in the current law, including the ban on insurers charging sick consumers more.

Insurance markets in states that dropped Obamacare’s protections would become unstable after 2020, the budget office warned.

In his tweet, Trump also declared Obamacare to be dead, echoing statements he's made in the past and underscoring a key White House claim that Obamacare insurance marketplaces are collapsing on their own.

Instead, according to many officials, it is the Trump administration that is driving much of the current instability by refusing to commit to steps to keep the markets running, such as funding aid for low-income consumers or enforcing penalties for people who go without insurance.

Senate Republicans face growing pressure to sidestep the White House and ensure the administration won't let the health insurance markets collapse. In addition to working on their own legislation to roll back Obamacare, they've also begun to discuss a more short-term fix to stabilize the markets over the next several years.