His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump says surveillance is the 'real story'
President Trump continued to dismiss mounting questions over alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties between Russia and members of his campaign team.
He instead turned attention to his own claim that his predecessor, President Obama, wiretapped his phones during the election. Trump continued to insist that those who leak information to the news media should be identified.
The White House has offered no evidence to support Trump's claim, which he first made in a tweet sent March 4, that he was the subject of improper surveillance by the Obama administration.
The allegation has been publicly refuted by the head of the FBI, the director of the National Security Agency and leaders of the House Intelligence Committee, who are overseeing a probe into alleged Russian election interference. The Senate Intelligence Committee is conducting a separate investigation. The White House has asked that both panels also investigate Trump's wiretap claim.
The FBI also is conducting an inquiry into Russian election involvement, including possible links between the Russian government and members of Trump's campaign team, as well as whether there was any coordination between the two camps, Director James B. Comey revealed last month.