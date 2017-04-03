His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump shares excitement for Wounded Warrior Project event
President Trump tweeted about the Wounded Warrior Project's upcoming Soldier Ride in Washington.
The annual ride provides an "opportunity for wounded service members and veterans to use cycling and camaraderie to overcome physical, mental, or emotional wounds," according to the charity's website.
Participants have been welcomed to the White House each year since 2008.