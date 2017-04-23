The poll also put Trump's overall approval rating at 42%. That's the lowest recorded at this stage of a presidency since 1945, according to a release accompanying the results .

President Trump commented on the results of a Washington Post/ABC News poll in which 53% of respondents characterized him as a strong leader.

Of the poll respondents who said they cast a ballot in the 2016 election, 43% said they voted for Trump and 46% for Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton.

Of the self-reported Trump voters, just 2% said they regretted their decision, while 96% said it was the right thing to do.

But when it came to those who reported voting for Clinton, only 85% said they'd vote the same way if the election were held again today.

That doesn't mean all of them would vote for Trump: only 2% said they'd do so, while the others said they'd vote for a different candidate or abstain completely.

Still, the difference in support means that Trump would win over Clinton, 43% to 40%, in a hypothetical rematch among poll respondents who said they voted in the 2016 election, the release notes.

In the actual 2016 election, Trump won the electoral college but lost the popular vote to Clinton by nearly 3 million votes, or about two percentage points.