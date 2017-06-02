Trump shares positive feedback on Paris climate accord withdrawal

President Trump has shared a Twitter moment consisting of statements praising his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change accord.

Trump's lengthy — and disputed — economic and foreign policy explanations on Thursday for ceding U.S. leadership on the issue were cast in terms that aimed to please his 2016 voters, who were older, whiter and more rural than the nation as a whole. Their shared America leans toward defiant and aggrieved, yearning for the way things used to be, and seeing a future threatened by opponents domestic and foreign.

The president’s climate change decision was greeted with applause in his strongholds in places such as western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, whose economies have long been dependent on fossil fuels, primarily coal, that would be restricted by the Paris agreement’s terms for reducing emissions.

Yet Trump’s base is not a growing slice of the electorate. And his action likely further alienated younger, suburban and more-educated voters among whom his support was weakest — a matter of increasingly open concern for many Republicans.

