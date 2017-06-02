His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump shares positive feedback on Paris climate accord withdrawal
President Trump has shared a Twitter moment consisting of statements praising his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change accord.
Trump's lengthy — and disputed — economic and foreign policy explanations on Thursday for ceding U.S. leadership on the issue were cast in terms that aimed to please his 2016 voters, who were older, whiter and more rural than the nation as a whole. Their shared America leans toward defiant and aggrieved, yearning for the way things used to be, and seeing a future threatened by opponents domestic and foreign.
The president’s climate change decision was greeted with applause in his strongholds in places such as western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, whose economies have long been dependent on fossil fuels, primarily coal, that would be restricted by the Paris agreement’s terms for reducing emissions.
Yet Trump’s base is not a growing slice of the electorate. And his action likely further alienated younger, suburban and more-educated voters among whom his support was weakest — a matter of increasingly open concern for many Republicans.
Earlier in the day, Trump retweeted a message from radio host and conservative commentator Tammy Bruce in which she promoted an upcoming appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."
Bruce appeared on the show Friday morning for a segment on Trump's Paris accord decision and the mainstream media's reaction to it, which host Ainsley Earnhardt deemed "pretty brutal."
When asked for her thoughts on how Trump's announcement was received, Bruce slammed the Paris accord as "climate reparations" and called it "a reinforcement of a globalist dynamic that had nothing to do with the issue" of climate change.
"If you really do care about climate change and want to have an impact, the fact is, the Paris climate accord was a false dynamic," she said. "It was an economic arrangement for the United States to become the ATM for the world."
The president also retweeted a message from his son Eric that linked to a Reuters report on the three major U.S. stock indices closing at record highs on Thursday.
The president's announcement late in the trading day that the U.S. would withdraw from the worldwide agreement on climate change had little effect the on market, according to the Associated Press.