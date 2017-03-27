His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump takes another shot at House Freedom Caucus but assures public he'll make a deal on healthcare
President Trump again blamed the House Freedom Caucus for the failure of the GOP's healthcare bill.
The president then reassured the public that he'll still achieve healthcare reform, repeating his prediction that the current law will collapse under its own weight, and then Democrats will want to make a deal with the White House.
Some observers branded his remarks irresponsible, saying they signal that the Trump administration will either neglect or actively undermine the Affordable Care Act, which could drive insurers out of the individual market.