Trump takes to Twitter to defend Jeff Sessions after outcry over Russia contacts

President Trump defended Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions hours after Sessions' announcement that he would step aside from an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the presidential election because of his role as a vocal Trump supporter early in the campaign.

Democrats have called for Sessions to resign because he failed to disclose meetings with the Russian ambassador during his confirmation hearing in January.

At the hearing, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) asked Sessions about allegations of contact between Russia and Trump aides during the election. In response, Sessions testified that “I didn't have — did not have communications with the Russians.”

In fact, he had at least two conversations with the ambassador last year. When the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal reported about those conversations, the news set off a furor .