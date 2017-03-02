His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump takes to Twitter to defend Jeff Sessions after outcry over Russia contacts
President Trump defended Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions hours after Sessions' announcement that he would step aside from an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the presidential election because of his role as a vocal Trump supporter early in the campaign.
Democrats have called for Sessions to resign because he failed to disclose meetings with the Russian ambassador during his confirmation hearing in January.
At the hearing, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) asked Sessions about allegations of contact between Russia and Trump aides during the election. In response, Sessions testified that “I didn't have — did not have communications with the Russians.”
In fact, he had at least two conversations with the ambassador last year. When the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal reported about those conversations, the news set off a furor .
Trump's defense of Sessions echoed the rationale that Sessions laid out for his testimony earlier in the day .
He told reporters that he had tried to honestly answer Franken’s question, which he said he believed was focused on whether “there was a continuing exchange of information” between the Trump campaign and intermediaries for the Russian government.
“My reply to the question of Sen. Franken was honest and correct as I understood at the time,” Sessions told reporters. But, he said, he would send a letter to the Judiciary Committee “to explain the testimony for the record.”
With his tweets, Trump again trains attention on the political maneuvering and "illegal leaks" he believes are fueling media reports about allegations of Russian involvement in the presidential election, but he largely avoids addressing the substance of those reports.