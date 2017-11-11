His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump taunts Kim Jong Un on Twitter: 'I would NEVER call him "short and fat"'
|Associated Press
President Trump is exchanging schoolyard taunts with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
Trump tweeted from Vietnam:
Trump has been working to rally global pressure against North Korea's nuclear weapons program during a five-nation trip to Asia. That included a stern speech delivered in South Korea during which Trump called Kim a “tyrant,” and contrasted North Korea with what he called an economic “miracle” in South Korea.
Kim's government responded to that speech by calling Trump an "old lunatic."
On Saturday, a spokesman for North Korea's Foreign Ministry also published a lengthy and incendiary commentary, condemning Trump for a "warmonger's visit" with the goal of ending the nation's effort to create a "self-defensive" nuclear weapons program.
–This post contains reporting from Times special correspondent Matt Stiles.