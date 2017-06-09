President Trump tweeted his thanks to Fox News' "Fox & Friends" and commended the program's "great reporting."

It wasn't immediately clear exactly what the president was referencing. A good portion of Friday morning's episode was devoted to former FBI Director James B. Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Much of the morning-after media coverage of the hearing centered on Comey's assertion that Trump asked him to let go the FBI’s probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn. But "Fox & Friends" instead largely focused on Comey's admission that he directed a friend to share with a reporter the contents of memos he wrote documenting his meetings and conversations with the president. Several segments contained references to the so-called deep state, which some Trump allies believe to be a secretive, coordinated network inside the government dedicated to undermining the administration.

At one point during Friday's episode, "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy cited "one of the online blogs" to assert that, of 39 "deep state leaks" damaging to the Trump administration, "about 10 of them related to Jim Comey." Doocy appeared to reference a post on conservative blog Gateway Pundit that included a tally of unflattering news reports based on anonymous sources. "So you've got to wonder whether or not Jim Comey was actually the source," he concluded. Other "Fox & Friends" segments on Comey's testimony that aired Friday included:

An appearance by Corey Lewandowski in which the former Trump campaign manager called Comey "the deep state" and argued that his testimony had vindicated Trump because he confirmed that the president had never been under FBI investigation.

Commentary from Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera, who slammed Comey as "just another Washington insider" and discussed the legal implications of his move to share the contents of his memos.

An appearance by Trump's former deputy campaign manager David Bossie, who also focused on Comey's decision to arrange for the contents of the memos to be made public. Bossie said that, regardless of whether Comey broke any laws, "in a time when this president is under siege by the deep state, by this bureaucracy that is permanent here in Washington, by the intelligence communities, including the FBI, that are undermining his presidency and try to de-legitimize him," Comey's move was "devastating" and "really harmful to our nation."

An interview with Rep. Louie Gohmert in which the Texas Republican referred to Comey as "leaker-in-chief" and said it appeared as though he'd "been after Trump for a while now."

