Trump touts Easter Egg Roll amid reports his White House is unprepared
President Trump retweeted a message from his wife, Melania, promoting the White House Easter Egg Roll scheduled for Monday.
Traditionally hosted by the first lady, the White House Easter Egg Roll has taken place each year since the 1870s.
This year's event came under scrutiny after the vendor that traditionally supplies commemorative wooden eggs as party favors sent a tweet warning the White House that manufacturing deadlines were fast approaching.
The New York Times then found that multiple organizations that usually receive tickets to the Easter Egg Roll hadn't yet been contacted, and that overall plans for the event were still evolving just a week before it was set to take place.
"The late start in planning by the Trump White House points to a smaller and less ambitious Egg Roll than in previous years," the paper concluded.
The story has since become the stuff of late-night comedy shows, with both Jimmy Kimmel and Conan O'Brien weighing in.