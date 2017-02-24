His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump touts effort to combat human trafficking
President Trump shares a link to an article about a meeting he had with representatives of organizations that deal with human trafficking.
In the article, Trump says that the issue deserves more attention and that he'll direct the departments of Justice and Homeland Security to review the resources they're devoting to fight it.