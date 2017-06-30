Hours after the Chicago Police Department sent out a news release about the task force, President Trump claimed credit for sending in the agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Twenty federal gun agents have been assigned to Chicago to join a newly formed task force aimed at cutting the flow of illegal guns into the city and cracking down on people repeatedly arrested on gun charges.

Trump said there have been "1714 shootings in Chicago this year," but the number is actually higher, according to data kept by the Tribune. As of Friday morning, the number of people shot in Chicago was at least 1,760, still lower than this time last year, when violence reached levels not seen in two decades.

At a news briefing Friday in Washington, D.C., reporters asked Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders whether Chicago's crime problem was related to gun access.

"I think that the problem there is pretty clear that it's a crime problem. I think crime is probably driven more by morality than anything else," she said. "So I think that this is a law enforcement issue and our focus is trying to add additional support."

The roughly 40-person strike force, which consists of Chicago police officers, ATF agents and Illinois State Police, will be working on unsolved shootings and gun-related homicides and combating illegal gun trafficking, officials said Friday.

