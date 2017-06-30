After delivering a joint statement in the Rose Garden with South Korean President Moon Jae-in , Preident Trump tweeted that "the era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed."

Trump railed against the North Korean government as a "reckless and brutal regime" as he addressed the media with Moon on Friday. He pointed to the death of American college student Otto Warmbier, which took place shortly after his release from North Korean custody.

Trump said that his goal is "peace, stability and prosperity" for the region, but warned that the United States will "always" defend itself and its allies.

His comments came the day after his administration delivered a one-two punch to China by approving a $1.4-billion arms sale to Taiwan and blacklisting a small Chinese bank over its business ties with North Korea.

Until recently, American officials had been hailing the improved coordination with China and describing it as the centerpiece of their strategy for preventing North Korea's isolated totalitarian government from being able to strike the U.S. homeland with nuclear weapons.

Trump hinted at his loss of patience last week, tweeting that his bid to secure a tougher Chinese approach "has not worked out." China represents about 90% of North Korea's trade.

After his Friday meeting with South Korea's Moon, Trump made no reference to Beijing.