Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time.
Trump welcomes Georgia's prime minister
President Trump welcomed to the White House Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, who was scheduled to speak with Vice President Mike Pence Monday morning in a closed-door meeting.
According to a readout of the meeting released by the White House, Pence "emphasized the importance of Georgia's significant contributions to global security" and "reaffirmed U.S. support for Georgia's decision to pursue integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions, including NATO."
He also reiterated the Trump administration's commitment to Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the readout stated.
Georgia, a former Soviet republic, remains locked in dispute with Russia over the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. After fighting a five-day war with Georgia in 2008, Russia recognized the territories as independent states. Georgia maintains they are occupied by Russian forces.
On Sunday, Kvirikashvili tweeted that Trump had signed a bill "featuring passage on Georgia's occupation," calling it an "unprecedented decision."
The spending bill Trump signed Friday includes a provision that explicitly recognizes Abkhazia and South Ossetia as "Russian-occupied Georgian territories." It states that no appropriated funds may be used to support their "Russian occupation" or to assist the governments of other countries that have recognized the territories' independence.